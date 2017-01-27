Home»Sport

Football rumours: The Antoine Griezmann gossip gathers pace

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:41 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Daily Mirror are reporting that West Ham could be ready to sell DIMITRI PAYET to Marseille for an improved price of £30million.

Manchester United are priming Paul Pogba to tempt France team-mate ANTOINE GRIEZMANN to sign for the Old Trafford club, according to the Daily Record.

United full-back MATTEO DARMIAN is house hunting in Milan as he tries to force a move to Inter Milan, according to the Sun.

BRANISLAV IVANOVIC could be leaving Chelsea as he is in discussions over a move to Zenit St Petersburg, reports the Daily Mail.

Sky Sports are reporting that Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for Bordeaux left-back DIEGO CONTENTO.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

WATCH: Jose Mourinho rolls out some ‘alternative facts’ about last night’s result

Aoife Ní Chaiside on playing Ulster Final two days after burying father

Quiz: Who's holding the FA Cup?

Man United reached the League Cup final - but it certainly wasn't stress-free for the fans


Today's Stories

RBS 6 Nations: Can Ireland make the Red Rose wilt?

Niall Moyna: Counties ‘running players into the ground’

Conor Hourihane secures £3m Aston Villa switch

Nigel Carolan not interested in filling Connacht hot-seat

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 