Football rumours: Premier League club linked with Lionel Messi

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Manchester City are prepared to pay Barcelona £100million for forward LIONEL MESSI, according to the Sun.

The Mirror claims that Manchester United are keen on signing Celtic left-back KIERAN TIERNEY.

United could recoup Tierney's estimated £10million fee by offloading MEMPHIS DEPAY to Lyon, with the Daily Mail suggesting the French side have already had two bids rejected.

The Independent reports that Jose Mourinho has missed out on Flamengo youngster VINICIUS JUNIOR, with the 16-year-old also attracting the attention of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman will allow JAMES McCARTHY to move to Sunderland - if defender LAMINE KONE goes the other way as part of any transfer deal, claims the Daily Star.

Watford want Fiorentina forward MAURO ZARATE despite the fact the Argentine forward has twice been relegated from the Premier League, according to the Mirror.