Home»Sport

Football rumours: Premier League club linked with Lionel Messi

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 09:23 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Manchester City are prepared to pay Barcelona £100million for forward LIONEL MESSI, according to the Sun.

The Mirror claims that Manchester United are keen on signing Celtic left-back KIERAN TIERNEY.

United could recoup Tierney's estimated £10million fee by offloading MEMPHIS DEPAY to Lyon, with the Daily Mail suggesting the French side have already had two bids rejected.

The Independent reports that Jose Mourinho has missed out on Flamengo youngster VINICIUS JUNIOR, with the 16-year-old also attracting the attention of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman will allow JAMES McCARTHY to move to Sunderland - if defender LAMINE KONE goes the other way as part of any transfer deal, claims the Daily Star.

Watford want Fiorentina forward MAURO ZARATE despite the fact the Argentine forward has twice been relegated from the Premier League, according to the Mirror.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Australian Open: Johanna Konta's biggest battle in the first round was with a moth

Paul Pogba can cope with Man United pressure, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Louis van Gaal retired from coaching and everybody suddenly remembered what a great career he'd had

Seven transfers that immediately secured the Premier League title


Today's Stories

Mickey Harte rubbishes ‘players are slaves’ charge

Veteran athletes prove they're still masters of their craft

Pitch perfect: The 12 best jobs in Irish golf

Rib injury forces Rory McIlroy to rest up

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 