Football rumours: More moves at Liverpool and Southampton?

Southampton are looking to bring Theo Walcott back to the South East following the sale of Virgil van Dijk, the Mirror says. The club have reportedly expressed an interest with Arsenal in a bid to secure a loan or transfer deal for the £140,000-a-week forward in January. It comes on the back of the sale of van Dijk to Liverpool for £75 million, but the Saints may need to look elsewhere to spend their cash with Everton and West Ham also said to be interested in the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge could be swapping places with former team-mate Virgil van Dijk, with Southampton also said to be interested in bringing the striker to St Mary's in a loan deal until the end of the season. The Telegraph reports that Southampton are looking to bolster their attacking positions and with Sturridge finding it difficult to make the starting XI at Liverpool, he could be tempted by Mauricio Pellegrino's apparent offer.

Everton are hoping to bring Cenk Tosun to the Premier League for £25 million, the Mirror claims. Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, the Toffees have struggled to find a suitable replacement, but Sam Allardyce appears hopeful the Besiktas forward could be his first signing as new boss at Goodison Park.

As David Moyes looks to strengthen West Ham, Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle appears to be a key target for the January transfer window, the Guardian says. Along with bringing back Reece Oxford from a season-long loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, Schurrle could help the Hammers in defence on a short-term loan, the paper reports.

Also on David Moyes' radar is Stoke and Wales midfielder Joe Allen, according to the Mirror. The 27-year-old's versatility in midfield is attractive to Moyes as he looks to rebuild his side in the January transfer window, the paper reports, though it remains to be seen whether Swansea will reignite their interest in the player after losing out in the summer.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has sparked interest at home and abroad, it is reported. According to talkSport, Real Madrid are looking to the 17-year-old after a recent run of good form, but the LaLiga giants could face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham come January after previously admiring the youngster during his time in the Championship.

Danny Ings appears to be in high demand, with West Brom, West Ham and Newcastle all said to be keen to sign the 25-year-old. The Independent reports that Alan Pardew is looking to the Liverpool star in a bid to salvage the Baggies' goal drought and avoid relegation.