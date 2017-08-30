Home»Sport

Football rumours: Lots of activity around Liverpool and Chelsea

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:25 am

Chelsea have made a £25million bid for Everton midfielder ROSS BARKLEY despite the England international being out injured until December, reports the Daily Mail. The paper also says the Premier League champions are offering £35m for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater and £15m for Swansea striker FERNANDO LLORENTE.

Crystal Palace have had a £25million bid for MAMADOU SAKHO rejected by Liverpool, who want £30m for the France international, according to the Times.

Staying with Liverpool, and Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK is still hoping to make the switch to Anfield this summer, says the Independent. Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on signing the Dutchman, the paper says.

Newcastle forward DWIGHT GAYLE is on the market for around £18million but Rafael Benitez will not sanction his sale until a replacement is sorted out, the Guardian reports.

Another top-flight striker who could be on the move is DIAFRA SAKHO who, according to the Sun, is set to leave West Ham and join Rennes in a £9million move.

SOCIAL/ONLINE ROUND-UP

@Sport_Witness: France's transfer rumour arms race sees Mourinho and Man United disagree on signing Mahrez. #MUFC #LCFC

@DailyStar_Sport: Rafa Benitez poised to replace Dwight Gayle with Liverpool ace Divock Origi #NUFC #LFC:

@johncrossmirror: Chelsea rebel Diego Costa being eyed for Las Palmas loan until Atletico Madrid's transfer ban ends in January.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: Barcelona will finally seal a deal to sign the Brazil playmaker from Liverpool this week, with the transfer fee rising to a potential 160million euros (£148m), according to Yahoo.

JONNY EVANS: The West Brom defender has no shortage of suitors ahead of transfer deadline day with Arsenal joining Manchester City and Leicester in the hunt for his services, report the Independent. The two Citys have had seconds bids close to £23million rejected by the Baggies, who want nearer £30m for the Northern Ireland international, says the paper.

THOMAS LEMAR: Liverpool are facing a race against time to sign the Monaco forward in a £74million deal that could see Divock Origi head in the opposite direction, says the Daily Mail.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

World Rugby chairman praises Ireland's hosting of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury boost for Ireland as Jon Walters takes to training

Conor McGregor's next challenge - in a swimming pool?

West Brom sign Arsenal full back Kieran Gibbs


Today's Stories

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Brave descent sees Nicolas Roche advance

JP McManus and Gigginstown share major prizes at Ballinrobe

Understanding the philosophy of Derek McGrath

Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 