Football rumours: Lots of activity around Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea have made a £25million bid for Everton midfielder ROSS BARKLEY despite the England international being out injured until December, reports the Daily Mail. The paper also says the Premier League champions are offering £35m for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater and £15m for Swansea striker FERNANDO LLORENTE.

Crystal Palace have had a £25million bid for MAMADOU SAKHO rejected by Liverpool, who want £30m for the France international, according to the Times.

Staying with Liverpool, and Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK is still hoping to make the switch to Anfield this summer, says the Independent. Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on signing the Dutchman, the paper says.

Newcastle forward DWIGHT GAYLE is on the market for around £18million but Rafael Benitez will not sanction his sale until a replacement is sorted out, the Guardian reports.

Another top-flight striker who could be on the move is DIAFRA SAKHO who, according to the Sun, is set to leave West Ham and join Rennes in a £9million move.

SOCIAL/ONLINE ROUND-UP

@Sport_Witness: France's transfer rumour arms race sees Mourinho and Man United disagree on signing Mahrez. #MUFC #LCFC

@DailyStar_Sport: Rafa Benitez poised to replace Dwight Gayle with Liverpool ace Divock Origi #NUFC #LFC:

@johncrossmirror: Chelsea rebel Diego Costa being eyed for Las Palmas loan until Atletico Madrid's transfer ban ends in January.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: Barcelona will finally seal a deal to sign the Brazil playmaker from Liverpool this week, with the transfer fee rising to a potential 160million euros (£148m), according to Yahoo.

JONNY EVANS: The West Brom defender has no shortage of suitors ahead of transfer deadline day with Arsenal joining Manchester City and Leicester in the hunt for his services, report the Independent. The two Citys have had seconds bids close to £23million rejected by the Baggies, who want nearer £30m for the Northern Ireland international, says the paper.

THOMAS LEMAR: Liverpool are facing a race against time to sign the Monaco forward in a £74million deal that could see Divock Origi head in the opposite direction, says the Daily Mail.