Home»Sport

Football rumours: Is Pep Guardiola looking for a new deal already?

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:18 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

West Ham will not take wantaway attacker DIMITRI PAYET on their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, according to the Daily Mail.

PEP GUARDIOLA wants a new five-year deal as Manchester City boss, reports The Sun.

Southampton could be set to keep hold of VIRGIL VAN DIJK as The Sun reports that he is set for three months on the sidelines.

Portuguese website A Bola reports that Liverpool are in discussions over a £26million move for Sporting Lisbon's WILLIAM CARVALHO.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Serena Williams is on course to win grand slams during FOUR different US presidential eras

Páraic Duffy: Video replays in GAA would be ‘hugely frustrating’ for spectators

Jurgen Klopp: Philippe Coutinho's new long-term deal makes significant statement

Johanna Konta knocked out of Australian Open by imperious Serena Williams


Today's Stories

Jerome Stack steps down as Tipperary coach for ‘personal reasons’

Rory Mcllroy opts to delay return until March

Rassie Erasmus keeps focus strictly on Munster job

Expletive-laden rant cost John Sheridan his job

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 