Football rumours: Is Joe Hart on his way back to the Premier League?

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 08:48 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Real Madrid want to sign out-of-favour Manchester City striker SERGIO AGUERO in the summer, according to the Sun.

The Mirror claims that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is tracking Monaco's 18-year-old forward KYLIAN MBAPPE.

West Ham will make a move for Manchester City's England goalkeeper JOE HART this summer, claims the Sun.

Manchester United will make another move for Benfica's VICTOR LINDELOF at the end of the season after missing out on the defender in January, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Uruguay defender MARTIN CACERES, who has been linked with Chelsea and Southampton, is poised to join AC Milan according to calciomercato.it.

