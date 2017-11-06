Football rumours: End of the road for David Silva at Man City?

With his contract at Manchester City coming to an end in 2019, DAVID SILVA is on the radar of a number of clubs including Liverpool and Inter Milan, according to the Metro. The 31-year-old is enjoying the good times at the Ethiad Stadium, with Manchester City currently top of the table, but Liverpool are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a replacement for Adam Lallana.

STEVE McCLAREN is reportedly the latest manager approached to take the helm at Rangers. According to The Sun, McClaren is the favoured replacement for Pedro Caixinha as no transfer fee would hold up a possible move from his coaching position at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Chelsea boss ANTONIO CONTE appears to have dismissed any suggestion of a move to AC Milan. With the Italian side experiencing a bad run of form, questions have been asked about Vincenzo Montella's future at the club, the Daily Express reports. But Conte does not seem to be looking for a return home, telling Sky Sport Italia: "I am only concentrated on Chelsea."

Valencia are again poised to move for Tottenham's MOUSSA SISSOKO after looking to secure a deal last summer, according to The Sun. The Spanish side are reportedly willing to pay £22 million for the 28-year-old, who has shown a good run of form this season.

FERNANDINHO will be offered the chance to stay at Manchester City for another year, the Daily Star reports.

The one-year contract extension could see the midfielder stay at the Ethiad Stadium until the end of 2018-19, the paper says, and comes after boss Pep Guardiola labelled him one of the best three holding midfield players.

SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@TeleFootball - West Ham expected to sack Slaven Bilic within 48 hours as David Moyes waits in the wings.

@TheSunFootball - Antonio Conte reveals shock reason he removed David Luiz from Chelsea squad.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FRENKIE DE JONG is in high demand by both Arsenal and Manchester City, The Sun reports. Both Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola are interested in bringing the Ajax star to the Premier League, the paper says. With just a year-and-a-half left on his contract, it is thought the 20-year-old could move for £5 million in the January transfer window.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ has been linked to a number of moves ever since uncertainty began to swirl around his time at Arsenal. The 28-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Bayern Munich and Manchester City are among those who have been linked to potential bids for the Chilean. But now Bayern's president has seemed to suggest the forward will not be moving to Germany, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinting to Sky Germany that the "door will be closed in January".