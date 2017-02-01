Home»Sport

Football rule-makers could introduce sin-bins for yellow cards

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:24 am

Sin-bins for yellow card offences could be ushered into junior and amateur competition as soon as next month.

Football's law makers will vote on the idea in March, and if accepted that could see the rugby-style ruling adopted to the professional game inside three years.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will hold its annual general meeting at Wembley on March 3 to review proposals like allowing national associations more freedom over the number of substitutions per match.

Rugby union adopted a 10-minute sin-bin for yellow cards in 2001, and football bosses are weighing up a similar move in a bid to improve general discipline.

IFAB will also consider whether to impose a new ruling that only the team captain may talk to the referee, following a slew of suggestions from FIFA's chief technical officer and Holland great Marco Van Basten.

"Particular focus will be given to the role of the captain and how her/his responsibilities could be enhanced as part of a move to improve on-field discipline and create better communication between players and match officials," read the IFAB's agenda for its AGM.

