Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 01:38 pm

Each year on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 football fans travelled to a football match and never came home, football rivalries are forgotten and heartfelt tributes are paid.

Whether fans of Everton, Manchester United or anyone else, people have taken to social media to pay their respects to those who died, their families, and all those who have spent the past 28 years fighting for justice.

From former Liverpool players to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, here are their tributes.

🔥 #JFT96 🔥

A post shared by Fernando Torres (@fernandotorres) on

Former Reds manager Rafa Benitez had visited the Hillsborough memorial earlier in the week.

A floral tribute left by Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez at the Hillsborough memorial ahead…
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton showed their support.

And chose to announce that they were banning The Sun newspaper, which has been reviled on Merseyside ever since its coverage of the 1989 disaster, from Goodison Park and their training ground.

Everton fan Tony Bellew paid tribute.

As did former players.

And the entire footballing community.

