Football fans baffled by report China Super League wants to ‘sign’ Mark Clattenburg

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:47 pm

A further sign that the world has gone barking mad comes courtesy of the latest football ‘transfer’ rumour.

The Mirror reports that the organisers behind the China Super League want to persuade Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg to work for them.

Chinese teams have signed a growing number of high-profile footballers in recent seasons thanks to some eye-watering contracts - most notably Chelsea star Oscar.

Officials behind the League are apparently also keen to have high-profile officials in charge.

In 2016, Clattenburg took charge of the FA Cup final, Champions League final and Euros final and was crowned the world’s best referee at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier this week.

Some football fans were unimpressed with that call.

And more are frankly baffled by the the report that he is wanted in China.

