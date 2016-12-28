Home»Sport

Football fans baffled by report China Super League bosses want to ‘sign’ Mark Clattenburg

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 01:47 pm

A further sign that the world has gone barking mad comes courtesy of the latest football ‘transfer’ rumour.

The Mirror reports that the organisers behind the China Super League want to persuade Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg to work for them.

Chinese teams have signed a growing number of high-profile footballers in recent seasons thanks to some eye-watering contracts - most notably Chelsea star Oscar.

Officials behind the League are apparently also keen to have high-profile officials in charge.

In 2016, Clattenburg took charge of the FA Cup final, Champions League final and Euros final and was crowned the world’s best referee at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier this week.

Some football fans were unimpressed with that call.

And more are frankly baffled by the the report that he is wanted in China.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brendan Rodgers looks forward to Ibrox battle

Football rumours: Arsenal looking at Sanchez replacement options

Ricky Hatton tried to kill himself while battling depression

Carlos Tevez's reported wage in China is blowing people's minds


Today's Stories

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Sue Ronan kicks through football’s glass ceiling

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Outlander’s tenacity carries the day in Lexus Chase

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 