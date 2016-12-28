Football fans baffled by report China Super League bosses want to ‘sign’ Mark Clattenburg

A further sign that the world has gone barking mad comes courtesy of the latest football ‘transfer’ rumour.

The Mirror reports that the organisers behind the China Super League want to persuade Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg to work for them.

Chinese teams have signed a growing number of high-profile footballers in recent seasons thanks to some eye-watering contracts - most notably Chelsea star Oscar.

Officials behind the League are apparently also keen to have high-profile officials in charge.

In 2016, Clattenburg took charge of the FA Cup final, Champions League final and Euros final and was crowned the world’s best referee at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier this week.

Mark Clattenburg presented with the 'Best Referee of the Year' #GlobeSoccer Award, earlier on stage pic.twitter.com/FByp33xCQc — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2016

Some football fans were unimpressed with that call.

Clattenburg was also named the "World's best referee in 2016" yesterday. Not joking either. pic.twitter.com/K6mPlshPrX — Coral (@Coral) December 28, 2016

If Mark Clattenburg is the worlds best referee then the game has truly gone. — Andy D (@AnnoDomini79) December 28, 2016

Mark Clattenburg has been named the world's best referee. Wonder if he'll get a tattoo to commemorate the achievement... pic.twitter.com/PZnJiPkofO — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 28, 2016

Mark Clattenburg literally cost us the final with his shocking decisions and he's the 'Worlds Best Referee'? smh pic.twitter.com/uhuKdRF79I — AC (@AlexChiles_) December 27, 2016

And more are frankly baffled by the the report that he is wanted in China.

Chinese Super League want to 'sign' Clattenburg. They will have to sign fans too I'm up for it maybe $200 a week because I'm still young — Muyiwa Olusola (@iAmMplanet) December 28, 2016

Mark Clattenburg is the latest name to be linked to the Chinese Super League. 🇨🇳 Not even joking. pic.twitter.com/LuQbEX0y3L — Coral (@Coral) December 28, 2016