Football family gathers to pay tribute to Graham Taylor

Luminaries from the world of football have gathered for the funeral of Graham Taylor in Watford to pay tribute to one of their own.

The former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager died on January 12, aged 72, following a suspected heart attack.

Alex Ferguson and Watford captain Troy Deeney were among the mourners to attend the service at St Mary's Church in Watford.

A Watford supporter watches the giant screen ahead of the funeral service for Graham Taylor held at St Mary's Church, Watford. Photo: Simon Cooper/PA

In Watford, the affection for Taylor was undimmed by his ignominious England reign, which saw Taylor's team fail to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

And around 600 people gathered outside, many in the gold, black and red of Watford Football Club.

Taylor led the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to runners-up in the top flight in his first spell in charge, when Elton John owned the club.

John's tribute to Taylor was to be read by John Motson, the BBC commentator.

John Motson currently reading a tribute from Sir Elton John who can't be here. "Because of Graham I have Watford etched in my soil." pic.twitter.com/cl5URWccKD — Chris Slegg (@ChrisSlegg) February 1, 2017

The number and diversity of those in attendance - from players who played under him to rival managers and colleagues from his latter career as a BBC radio pundit - were a tribute to the man.

Within football, Taylor was widely recognised for being approachable, knowledgeable and enthusiastic.

He was considered a gentleman, warm and engaging.