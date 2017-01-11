Floyd Mayweather has some very kind words for Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Floyd Mayweather haven’t always got along, but following Rowdy’s latest defeat, Money has extended an olive branch.

The 49-0 fighter had some very kind words for the MMA star, whose return to UFC following a year-long hiatus was scuppered in just 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at the end of 2016.

Mayweather, speaking to FightHype, chose to remind the 29-year-old of what she’s achieved so far, and what she still can go on to achieve.

https://youtu.be/LiV45WHmF6g

“Ronda Rousey, hold your head up, stay focused, keep believing, a true champion can bounce back. You’ll be okay, everything will be okay,” he said.

“I think that with her losing had a lot to do with time off.

“Ronda Rousey has a lot left, she has a lot left. I don’t want her to think this is the end of the world. She’s hearing it from the best – she’ll be okay.

“Ronda Rousey, hold your head up. You’re still a true champion in our eyes. You made women’s MMA huge, so stay focused, go back to the drawing board and do what you’ve got to do. 2017 is a whole new year… you undefeated this year. Come back, champ.”

It’s good advice from the boxer, who also used part of the video to address his history of domestic violence, claiming only God can judge him.

https://twitter.com/pelo_24/status/819142007885099012

Money is currently training Soulja Boy for his boxing match against Chris Brown (yes, really) in Las Vegas this March.

In the other corner is Mike Tyson, so he’s definitely got work to do, especially given Adrien Broner’s admission that “when it comes to real hands, Chris Brown can fight for real… dude can really fight”.

As for Rousey, whether we’ll see her in the Octagon again remains to be seen, but the huge pay-per-view numbers for UFC 207 prove there’s still fan appetite for her.

And with a champion like Mayweather providing motivation, we wouldn’t bet against Rousey reaching new heights in whatever she does next.