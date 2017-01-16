Floyd Mayweather goes in on Dana White: 'You used to carry my bags'

Whether Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will ever actually face off in a boxing ring or not, the speculation surrounding the pair is providing a lot of entertainment.

Most recently, Mayweather responded to UFC president Dana White’s offer of $25 million (€23.5m) for a fight with The Notorious in pretty brutal fashion.

“I wanna tell everybody this,” Mayweather began. “The last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago. I’m not bragging or boasting, I’m just telling the truth. $25 million is still great money… but my lowest, my guaranteed lowest would be like 32, a little bit over 32.

“Pacquiao and Canelo, those two fights, probably $400 million or better. Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made $25 to $30 million.”

Mayweather then went on to address White directly.

He said: “Dana is just an employee. Dana White, I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him, but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather, and carry my bags.

“Dana White, I remember you used to carry my bags. Dana White, I showed you love… I always been good to you, but then all of a sudden he cut his head bald and he’s such a tough guy.”

Money then went on to question why White earns more than McGregor when McGregor does the fighting, seemingly siding with his potential opponent over the UFC’s figurehead.

Mayweather recently said he wouldn’t fight for less than $100 million, with McGregor earning a maximum of $15 million (which Mayweather said is double the maximum The Notorious will have earned for a single fight previously).

In return, McGregor took a personal shot at Mayweather referencing his conviction for domestic violence.

The saga rolls on…