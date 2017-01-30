Five things we learned from the Australian Open

Roger Federer and Serena Williams are familiar champions but this year’s Australian Open was one of the most unpredictable grand slams in recent memory.
Here’s what we learned from a topsy-turvy tournament Down Under.
Djokovic also arrived with a point to prove but left with only more questions to answer, the Serb enduring a shock second-round defeat to Uzbek wildcard Denis Istomin. After winning four grand slams in a row, he is now without a victory in three, as doubts about his commitment continue to fester. For Djokovic, a new season brought the same old problems.
Players now stay fitter for longer, manage their schedules better and travel the world more comfortably, making the prospect of playing on far less daunting than it used to be. The game’s old guard may stick around for a good while yet.
Others, however, missed the opportunity, in particular Nick Kyrgios, the combustible Australian who combusted again in a second-round defeat to Andreas Seppi. Kyrgios admitted after the match he needed a coach but until words are backed up by actions, or at least a change of attitude, the jury remains very much out.
Hey @KP24 any chance I can have a picture? You refused me the other night in the crown😂😂😂👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Dan Evans (@Evo151216) January 18, 2017
Evans’ mid-career surge continues unabated after the 26-year-old from Solihull in England dispatched Marin Cilic and Bernard Tomic during a superb run to the fourth round. Evans revelled in his success, aiming a barb on social media at fellow British sportsperson Kevin Pietersen, who had made the mistake of snubbing his request for a photograph when they met in Melbourne’s Crown Casino.
Pietersen quickly apologised and Evans ended up with free tickets to the cricket star’s next match at the MCG.