Five things the next Swansea manager needs to take care of immediately

Swansea are on the lookout for their third manager of the season after sacking Bob Bradley.

His replacement has a number of issues to tackle and we take a look at five key ones.

1. What is their identity?

Remember the days when Swansea's passing game was compared to Barcelona. They couldn't pass wind currently 😜 — Rob Hopkins (@Choikles) December 3, 2016

Swansea’s rise from the Football League trapdoor to European football was well documented and their clear, passing style applauded.

Started by Roberto Martinez, continued by Paulo Sousa, Brendan Rodgers, Michael Laudrup and Garry Monk, that style has gone missing over recent months. The new manager needs to find a way to play and stick to it.

2. A case for the defence

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Swansea have the worst defence in the Premier League, their 41 goals conceded at least eight more than everyone except Hull (39).

Bradley’s replacement needs to find a way to remedy this. Kyle Bartley has been excellent out on loan at Leeds and cannot be recalled. Ex-Swan Steven Caulker is still only 24, at QPR, and might be worth a look if his hip problem has cleared up.

3. Make the most of Fernando Llorente

(Nick Potts/PA)

Spain striker Llorente is by far the club’s most decorated player and has a CV that lists Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla as his former clubs. He has scored six goals this season and four of them earned Bradley his two wins, but he remains unable to cement a regular spot. Swansea should be building their team around him.

4. … And also Borja Baston

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)

Swansea spent a club record £15.5million on Baston last summer but have seen him score just once in 12 appearances. Whoever takes over either needs to get him playing or recoup some of that money and spend it elsewhere.

5. Instil some belief

(Simon Galloway/PA)

The chaos at Swansea could give the impression that this season is over and the Championship beckons. Far from it. City sit four points shy of safety with a lot of out-of-form teams above them. A run of good results will soon remedy that.