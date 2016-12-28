Home»Sport

Five things the next Swansea manager needs to take care of immediately

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 03:02 pm

Swansea are on the lookout for their third manager of the season after sacking Bob Bradley.

His replacement has a number of issues to tackle and we take a look at five key ones.

1. What is their identity?

Swansea’s rise from the Football League trapdoor to European football was well documented and their clear, passing style applauded.

Started by Roberto Martinez, continued by Paulo Sousa, Brendan Rodgers, Michael Laudrup and Garry Monk, that style has gone missing over recent months. The new manager needs to find a way to play and stick to it.

2. A case for the defence

(Richard Sellers/PA)
Swansea have the worst defence in the Premier League, their 41 goals conceded at least eight more than everyone except Hull (39).

Bradley’s replacement needs to find a way to remedy this. Kyle Bartley has been excellent out on loan at Leeds and cannot be recalled. Ex-Swan Steven Caulker is still only 24, at QPR, and might be worth a look if his hip problem has cleared up.

3. Make the most of Fernando Llorente

(Nick Potts/PA)
Spain striker Llorente is by far the club’s most decorated player and has a CV that lists Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla as his former clubs. He has scored six goals this season and four of them earned Bradley his two wins, but he remains unable to cement a regular spot. Swansea should be building their team around him.

4. … And also Borja Baston

(David Davies/EMPICS Sport)
Swansea spent a club record £15.5million on Baston last summer but have seen him score just once in 12 appearances. Whoever takes over either needs to get him playing or recoup some of that money and spend it elsewhere.

5. Instil some belief

(Simon Galloway/PA)
The chaos at Swansea could give the impression that this season is over and the Championship beckons. Far from it. City sit four points shy of safety with a lot of out-of-form teams above them. A run of good results will soon remedy that.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Bob Bradley, Borja Baston, Fernando Llorente, Football, Kyle Bartley, Premier League, Steven Caulker, Swansea,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Andy Murray back on court on Friday

James Rodriguez dominates Real Madrid's real life Fifa 17 skill challenge

Watch this Houston Rockets rookie change the game with his underarm free throws

Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Son Heung-Min conducted the friendliest post-match interview you've ever seen


Today's Stories

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Sue Ronan kicks through football’s glass ceiling

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Outlander’s tenacity carries the day in Lexus Chase

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 