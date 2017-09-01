Home»Sport

First look: Leinster reveal alternate jersey ahead of Pro14 kick off

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:59 am

Leinster rugby have revealed their new alternate jersey this morning ahead of the Pro14 championship.

Posting the first images on Twitter this morning, the province said it was now available to purchase online.

The jersey is set to get its first outing tomorrow night when Leinster take on Bernard Jackman's Newport Gwent Dragons in their opening game at Rodney Parade.

Tonight, Munster take on Treviso, Ulster take on the Cheetahs while Cardiff take on Edinburgh.


