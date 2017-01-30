Home»Sport

Fire crews called to tackle blaze at Old Trafford stadium

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:47 am

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Crews were called to the club shortly before 7am and on arrival found a blaze in a lift motor room which they then put out.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6.58am three crews from Salford and Stretford were called to reports of a building fire on Sir Matt Busby Way.

"On arrival, crews found a fire in a lift motor room.

"They isolated the electrics (and) then extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one jet and one CO2 fire extinguisher.

"Crews are still on the scene."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mo Farah 'relieved' he's exempt from Trump's 'divisive and discriminatory' Muslim ban

West Ham's Dimitri Payet completes French move

Kerry star scores ‘unbelievable’ wonder goal in All-Ireland Club semi-final

Bastian Schweinsteiger is receiving a lot of love on Twitter after making a rare start and scoring for Man United


Today's Stories

Joe Schmidt adamant Ireland in for torrid time against Scotland

Four-in-a-row Glanmire prove they're peerless

BHA refute Many Clouds welfare claims

Sport Ireland not keeping up appearances on inclusion

Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 