Fernando Alonso will miss the Monaco GP for the Indy 500, so fans want Jenson Button to return

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 04:48 pm

In slightly bizarre news, Fernando Alonso has decided to miss one of Formula One’s most prestigious events in favour of an entirely different event.

The Spaniard will not race for McLaren at Monaco’s famous street circuit in May, instead opting to take part in the Indianapolis 500, a race which takes part on an oval track, and which forms part of motor racing’s so-called Triple Crown – Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24-hour race.

Judging by this tweet, we’d say the two-time F1 world champion is pretty excited.

With two retirements in the first two races of the season, Alonso has grown frustrated with the performance of McLaren and their beleaguered engine supplier Honda – his contract with the team is also set to expire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old stated his regret at missing Monaco, but is keen to win the Triple Crown, a feat achieved only by Graham Hill – the fans, it seems, would love to see it.

Although the Indy 500′s gain is Formula One’s loss.

But fear not, for every cloud has a silver lining – McLaren’s reserve driver is the recently retired former British world champion, Jenson Button – an Alonso absence could open the door for the Brit.

Button represents a great option, with over 300 grands prix behind him, although there’s another driver who could be under consideration – 17-year-old Lando Norris – aside from having a great name – was signed to the team’s young driver programme earlier this year.

A Button return would be something special though – could he even win at the famous street circuit? He’s done it once before, you know.

