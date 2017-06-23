Home»Sport

Fans scammed out of €5,500 for Mayweather–McGregor tickets

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 04:26 pm

UFC President Dana White has warned fans not to be scammed by sites purporting to sell tickets for the megabucks fight between Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Conor McGregor, writes Stephen Barry.

White posted a picture on social media showing an order confirmation for two tickets priced at £1,800 (€2,047) each, plus VAT, booking and delivery charges totalling £619.12 (€704).

White said the company would not be refunding the fan’s £4,838.22 (€5,500) and advised others not to get ripped off by “these DIRTBALLS”.

In a series of social media posts, he said: “A fan told me he bought tix (tickets) already. I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet.

“Don't get fucked by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already.

“When we announce tix on sale that's when it's real.”

He added: “Please do not get ripped off. This company is NOT refunding this fans money. We will announce when tix goonsale (sic)”.

Tickets for the August 26 contest may cost fans even more money, according to prices leaked online.

It’s rumoured that prices for tickets, which can only be bought in pairs, will range between $2,750 (€2,450) and $100,000 (€89,300).

Time to apply for that credit union loan!

KEYWORDS boxing, ufc, tickets, floyd mayweather, conor mcgregor

