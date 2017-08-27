Fans congratulate Lewis Hamilton as he equals Michael Schumacher’s pole record

Fans are heaping on the praise as three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton gained his 68th pole position, equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.
The Mercedes champion celebrated the feat at the Belgian Grand Prix, hailing it a “special day” ahead of his 200th race on Sunday.
What a day for @LewisHamilton... #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 https://t.co/6JXjKssJE7— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 26, 2017
Speaking after Saturday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the 32-year-old said of his F1 milestone: “It is definitely a special day.
“I knew the record was on the horizon, and at some stage I would get the 68th pole. I did not apply pressure, but now being there it is an unusual place to be.
“Now, to think I have equalled him on poles is very surreal and very much a humbling experience, particularly knowing that Michael is such a legend. It is a very special feat that he achieved and I feel very proud to be up there with him.”
F1 director Ross Brawn delivered a congratulatory message from Michael Schumacher’s family, on behalf of the seven-time champion who suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013. Not much is known about the record-holder’s current condition, and he has not been seen in public since.
Brawn said: “His wife Corinna said that Michael always believed records were there to be broken, and they want to offer their congratulations.”
A very special message for a historic #F1 moment... #Quali #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/S3rkcH1j3j— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2017
Jubilant supporters shared in Hamilton’s joy, congratulating him on Twitter as he expressed the moment as a “dream come true”.
I'm honoured to have raced with you. Equaling your pole position record is a dream come true. I pray for you and your family all the time-LH pic.twitter.com/dtopvF5zvZ— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 26, 2017
You deserve to be up there with Michael and he would have told you that..Fantastic achievement so proud of you Lewis, So Proud to be #TeamLH— Nige #TeamLH (@NLS2744) August 26, 2017
So much proud of you cHAMp 🔥❤️ Legend ❤️😭😭 #TeamLH— Giorgia #TeamLH (@ladysilver44_) August 26, 2017
So proud of you and well deserved achievement 😌 Anybody who disputes your legendary status is just crazy 🤗#TeamLH pic.twitter.com/k1ePWQBxPb— Rishca Abrahams (@RishcaAbrahams) August 26, 2017
Schuey is my childhood hero and for you to have equalled his pole tally is amazing! Your a legend bro! #TeamLH— JackWebber (@Jack_Webb08) August 26, 2017
long career, great achievement. Congratulations Lewis. Hope this pole is a race win come checkered flag 2moro. Fingers crossed xx— Judith Lombe (@judith_lombe) August 26, 2017
Hamilton spoke of the “surreal” achievement of joining his idol at the top, and said: “I think and pray for Michael all the time. I’ve had the privilege of racing with him and always admired him and still do.”