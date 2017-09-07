Home»Sport

FAI prepared to offer Martin O'Neill new Ireland contract – reports

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 10:47 am

Martin O'Neill could remain as the Republic of Ireland manager for another two years.

The FAI are prepared to offer the Derryman and his assistant Roy Keane a new contract even if Ireland fail to qualify for the World Cup, according to The Times.

O'Neill's current deal expires at the end of the qualification campaign, and Ireland must beat Modova and Wales in the hope of making the play offs.

Last year the FAI announced that O’Neill and Keane had agreed contract extensions in June, but the contracts were only signed in September.

He led Ireland to that summer’s Euros, but his side’s World Cup qualification hopes are in doubt after taking one point from the Georgia and Serbia games.


