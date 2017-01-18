FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress

Liverpool survived a scare to advance to the FA Cup fourth round at the second attempt with a narrow win at Plymouth.

Lucas Leiva's first goal in six and a half years - an unmarked header from a Philippe Coutinho corner - was decisive in a 1-0 replay win at Home Park.

Jake Jervis hit the post with an acrobatic effort as Argyle came close to an equaliser.

Plymouth Argyle's Yann Songo'o and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius battle for the ball at Home Park. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

And Divock Origi had a penalty saved by Luke McCormick after Alberto Moreno was fouled by Yann Songo'o as Liverpool spurned the opportunity for a second.

But the rare strike from Lucas ensured Jurgen Klopp's men advanced to next play Wolves.

Shane Long scored a last-gasp winner as Southampton beat Championship side Norwich 1-0.

Southampton's Shane Long scores the winning goal at St Mary's. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Long got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble for Saints to set up an all-Premier League tie in the fourth round, at home to Arsenal.

Matt Ritchie scored twice as Newcastle beat Birmingham 3-1. A trip to League One Oxford awaits Rafael Benitez's side.

Ritchie netted a penalty after nine minutes and Yoan Gouffran scored a second after 35 minutes to see Newcastle coasting.

David Cotterill pulled a goal back, but Ritchie struck again from close range.