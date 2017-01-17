FA Cup wrap: Late goals send non-league Lincoln and Sutton into dreamland

Vanarama National League leaders Lincoln stunned Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold to secure a 1-0 win at Sincil Bank in their FA Cup third-round replay.

There were emotional tributes before the match to former Imps manager Graham Taylor, who died last week.

Lincoln, who had battled to a 2-2 draw at Portman Road, went close in the first half when a header from midfielder Alex Woodyard dropped just wide.

Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold celebrates scoring at Sincil Bank. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Stand-in Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken then produced a fine save to deny Luke Waterfall at point-blank range.

Just when it looked like the tie was set for extra-time, Lincoln broke from a corner.

Substitute Adam Marriott's pass sent Arnold sprinting clear of a high Ipswich back line and he rounded the goalkeeper before knocking the ball into an empty net - sparking wild celebrations around Sincil Bank, full to the brim with 9,069 spectators.

Championship promotion hopefuls Brighton will be hoping to avoid becoming another scalp when they head to face Lincoln in the fourth round on January 28.

National League side Sutton are also in the fourth round after they knocked out 10-man AFC Wimbledon with a 3-1 victory at The Cherry Red Record Stadium to set up a televised tie against Leeds.

Sutton United's Dan Fitchett celebrates after scoring his side's third goal at Cherry Red Record stadium. AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Tom Elliott headed the Sky Bet League One side into the lead on 10 minutes, but the Dons defender Paul Robinson was shown a straight red card for pulling back Sutton striker Matt Tubbs.

Sutton were level with 15 minutes left when Roarie Deacon weaved into the area before drilling the ball into the top corner.

Maxime Biamou's last-minute tap-in from close range sparked wild celebrations from the away fans, with Dan Fitchett adding a third from a long goal kick in stoppage time as Sutton secured a televised home tie against the Championship side, winners of the 1972 FA Cup under Don Revie.

Christian Benteke scored twice as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Bolton 2-1 at Selhurst Park, which secured a date against Manchester City.

League One Bolton took the lead early in the second half when James Henry lashed the ball into the top corner.

Palace got themselves back into the tie after 68 minutes when Benteke headed home, before the Belgian frontman completed the turnaround with 13 minutes left.

Burnley heaped more misery on Premier League strugglers Sunderland with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The Clarets took the lead just before half-time through a header from Wales forward Sam Vokes.

Substitute Andre Gray put the tie beyond Sunderland when he netted a second with seven minutes to go.

Bristol City secured a fourth-round trip to Turf Moor when they knocked out Fleetwood after a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Jamie Paterson's goal on 17 minutes proved enough to give the Championship side a first victory in nine games and also ended The Cod Army's long unbeaten run at 13 matches.

Blackpool netted a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra-time to beat Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

Right-back Kelvin Mellor fired the Seasiders into the lead with a 25-yard effort on 30 minutes.

The Tykes levelled four minutes into the second half through Angus MacDonald.

With the tie having finished 1-1 at the end of normal time, a penalty shoot-out was on the cards until Blackpool substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel fired in a 120th-minute winner for the League Two side to set up a return to Blackburn for boss Gary Bowyer.