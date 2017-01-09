Home»Sport

FA Cup fourth round draw: 'Big six' avoid each other

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 07:31 pm

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will both have home advantage in the FA Cup fourth round provided they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton will welcome Cambridge or Leeds to Gander Green Lane if they see off the Dons at the second attempt, while Lincoln's reward would be a home clash with Championship promotion chasers Brighton.

Chelsea will face Brentford in a west-London derby at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford and Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

Draw in full:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played January 27-30

