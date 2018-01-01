Home»Sport

Exeter gets the green light

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 11:03 am

This afternoon’s meeting at Exeter goes ahead as planned after the track passed a second inspection.

Officials initially called a 9am check after five millimetres of rain fell in just 45 minutes this morning, leaving the track waterlogged in places.

That check proved inconclusive though and another inspection was called for 10am, with the course eventually being declared fit for action.

The ground is heavy and the last hurdle in the back straight and the middle hurdle in the home straight will be omitted, along with the last two fences on the back straight.


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Man United short on strikers as Ibrahimovic out for a month and Lukaku stretchered off

Frustrated Man United slip to third in the Premier League

Limerick begin 2018 season with win over experimental Cork

Title-winning hero Graham Cummins to return to Cork City


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Collins hopes Munster GAA chiefs see sense

Kiely and Meyler take heart for big new year challenges

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »