Exeter gets the green light

This afternoon’s meeting at Exeter goes ahead as planned after the track passed a second inspection.

Officials initially called a 9am check after five millimetres of rain fell in just 45 minutes this morning, leaving the track waterlogged in places.

That check proved inconclusive though and another inspection was called for 10am, with the course eventually being declared fit for action.

The ground is heavy and the last hurdle in the back straight and the middle hurdle in the home straight will be omitted, along with the last two fences on the back straight.