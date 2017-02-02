Home»Sport

Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton to start 6 Nations clash

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 11:27 am

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton will start at blindside flanker in Sunday's RBS 6 Nations clash against Italy.

Justin Tipuric retains the number seven shirt, with Gloucester's Ross Moriarty completing the back-row and Scarlets lock Jake Ball chosen as new skipper Alun Wyn Jones' second-row partner.

Sam Warburton

Elsewhere, scrum-half Rhys Webb is recalled after missing most of Wales' autumn Test series this season through injury, with Scarlets pair Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies teaming up in midfield and 86 times-capped Jamie Roberts named on the bench.

Interim head coach Rob Howley's team for Rome also includes Ospreys loosehead prop Nicky Smith, who takes over from an injured Gethin Jenkins, but uncapped flankers Thomas Young and Olly Cracknell have missed out making the match-day 23.

Bath forwards Taulupe Faletau and Luke Charteris both miss the Stadio Olimpico encounter due to injury.

Wales team to play Italy in the RBS 6 Nations in Rome on Sunday, February 5:

L Halfpenny (Toulon); G North (Northampton), J Davies (Scarlets), S Williams (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Ospreys), R Webb (Ospreys); N Smith (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), S Lee (Scarlets), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), S Warburton (Cardiff Blues), J Tipuric (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Evans (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), C Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), J King (Ospreys), G Davies (Scarlets), S Davies (Ospreys), J Roberts (Harlequins).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, wales

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Check out the trailer for the new George Best biopic

Swansea tried to sign Frank Lampard before he announced his retirement

Frank Lampard retires: Seven things you might not know about the Premier League legend

Irish UFC fighter retired over disability fears raised by brain scan


Today's Stories

Motion to allow 18-year-olds play U21 could make Congress

Kerry Donegal enmity can light spark on new league campaign

Davies warns North he must persuade Howley to give him the ball or risk Lions axe

Bandon Grammar book first ever semi-final place in Senior Cup

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 