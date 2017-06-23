Home»Sport

Ex-Ireland international considering wrongful dismissal claim against Huddersfield

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:59 am

Huddersfield goalkeeping coach Nick Colgan is considering legal action against the newly-promoted Premier League club after being sacked.

Colgan has approached the Professional Football Coaches Association, which operates alongside the League Managers Association, over a possible claim for wrongful dismissal, Press Association Sport understands.

Colgan, 43, a former Republic of Ireland international, had worked as the Terriers first-team goalkeeping coach since June 2014 when he was promoted from his coaching position in the club's academy.

Colgan training with Ireland in 2007.

He played a key role in head coach David Wagner's backroom staff last season as the club won promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Wagner guided the Terriers to the top flight for the first time in 45 years after their penalty shoot-out win against Reading in last month's Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Colgan, who made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, started out in England at Chelsea and the bulk of his playing days were spent at Hibernian and Barnsley.

He joined Huddersfield in 2011 and was on the bench for their League One play-off final win against Sheffield United in 2012, but retired soon after having made just three appearances.

Huddersfield said they were unable to comment when approached by Press Association Sport.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Howard Webb warns players they could be punished immediately for diving under video system

Rob Howley urges Lions squad to savour atmosphere around Auckland despite restaurant incident

Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished


Today's Stories

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 