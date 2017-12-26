Home»Sport

Ex-football official cleared of corruption charges

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 04:16 pm

A former South American football official has been acquitted of corruption charges at a US trial stemming from the Fifa bribery scandal after two others were convicted last week.

The jury on Friday said it was deadlocked on the single racketeering conspiracy charge against Manuel Burga, of Peru. The judge sent jurors home for the weekend.

Jurors reached a not guilty verdict on Tuesday shortly after deliberations at the New York court resumed.

Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil, and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, were convicted on Friday on most charges but acquitted on some lesser charges. The three had been arrested in 2015.

AP


KEYWORDS

