Home»Sport

Ex-England international Brian Moore in hospital after heart attack

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 11:09 am

Former England hooker Brian Moore has announced he is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 55-year-old, whose international career spanned eight years between 1987 and 1995, revealed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday morning.

He wrote: "As this is starting to get out - I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life."

Moore made 64 appearances in an England shirt and has since gone on to become a television pundit.

The Rugby Football Union was among those offering best wishes to Moore.

"Wishing @brianmoore666 a speedy recovery. Get well soon Brian," the governing body tweeted.

Former team-mates and others associated with the sport were also among the well-wishers, while Moore himself later responded to the many messages of support with a light-hearted quip.

"I'm trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I've had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude," he wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Monaghan relegate Armagh from ladies NFL Division 1

Man United stroll to victory as Sunderland's survival hopes diminish

Galway end Croke Park hoodoo to win Division Two league final

Lewis Hamilton predicts toughest title fight of his career


Today's Stories

Air of optimism that change is on the way for club players

Tomás Quinn: Clouds darken around Dublin and Kerry's old rivalry

League final preview: Dublin have so many more ways to win a game

Eamonn Fitzmaurice still searching for the winning formula

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 