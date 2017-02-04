Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl Sunday just a day away, many of us American football rookies might be feeling a bit nervous – what if our knowledge just isn’t up to scratch for the big event?

Don’t worry, because we’ve got your back. Here’s a handy round-up of the Super Bowl in numbers, as the New England Patriots are gunning for their fifth big victory this millennium.

We’re answering all the big questions, including just how much it costs for a 30-second ad slot and how many Super Bowls Tom Brady has managed to play in.

Phew. Now you’re all ready for the 51st Super Bowl: just make sure you don’t forget the beer and nachos.