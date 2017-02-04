Home»Sport

Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 08:46 pm

With Super Bowl Sunday just a day away, many of us American football rookies might be feeling a bit nervous – what if our knowledge just isn’t up to scratch for the big event?

Don’t worry, because we’ve got your back. Here’s a handy round-up of the Super Bowl in numbers, as the New England Patriots are gunning for their fifth big victory this millennium.

We’re answering all the big questions, including just how much it costs for a 30-second ad slot and how many Super Bowls Tom Brady has managed to play in.

Phew. Now you’re all ready for the 51st Super Bowl: just make sure you don’t forget the beer and nachos.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS American football, Super Bowl, super bowl sunday, Video,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Newcastle edge out Derby to return to top of Championship

Ross Barkley celebrated before he'd even scored as Everton put six past Bournemouth

Eddie Jones blames lack of preparation for England's 'ugly' win against France

Four goals for Romelu Lukaku, four goals for Sunderland, and all the other nonsense from another day of Premier League action


Today's Stories

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

The moment where it all changed for Chelsea

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

Focus on today, not my future, Wenger tells players

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 