Everything you missed from Conor McGregor's Q&A

On Saturday night 5,000 people packed a Manchester arena to see Conor McGregor. Not to watch him fight, but to listen to him speak.

And there were quite a few interesting reveals at the pay-per-view event.

McGregor is determined to make the Floyd Mayweather fight happen

For a while it’s felt like any potential fight between McGregor and Mayweather was just talk, but both fighters and the UFC now look like they seriously want it to happen.

McGregor expects it to happen late this year, or early next.

“Look, there are a lot of steps to get the fight done,” he said. “It’s the fight that people want. It’s the fight that I want.

“Once we come to a set number that I’m happy with, (Mayweather’s) happy with, then we go to the customers. Then we go to the promoters, the buyers. Then we get it done. That’s next.”

It certainly appears the next time Conor McGregor fights it will be against Floyd Mayweather.

The Dubliner said it would be the first billion-dollar fight, and even hopes to set it up through his own promotional company.

“I can make this fight without the UFC, but I think it’s smoother if we’re all involved… Everyone’s got to know their place.

“There’s Mayweather Promotions, there’s the UFC and now there’s the newly formed McGregor Promotions. And we’re all in the mix.”

The third Nate Diaz fight will happen



McGregor claimed that if Diaz had been a bit more savvy last year he could’ve pushed for the trilogy fight a lot sooner than it’s currently likely to happen – but McGregor said it will happen.

“Now you’re at the back of the queue,” he said. “I’ll get to Nate. Don’t get me wrong. Me and Nate will throw down again. 100%. It’s one apiece. We’ll finish it off. I imagine it’ll be for the 155-pound title.”

The pair’s second fight was the highest grossing in UFC history, and it would no doubt draw that kind of attention again – especially if the build-up contained the same level of animosity.

As for the rest of the UFC’s roster, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley, and Jose Aldo, McGregor said “f**k every one of them” – but is open to fighting any of them if the money is right, including Woodley for the welterweight belt.

But he’s lost all respect for Diaz

Remember when footage emerged of Diaz speaking with Mayweather over FaceTime? McGregor does. And Diaz’s role in that phone call really bugged him.

“I had the biggest respect for Nate – and I still have big respect for Nick, he’s out doing his thing – but when (Nate) took that phone call or that video call from Floyd Mayweather and was like, ‘hello Floyd’s fans’, he was Floyd’s b**ch that night. I was like, you f***ing p**sy. You absolute p**sy.

“When he had that video call, he should’ve been on the other end of that line and when Floyd was saying ‘you made McGregor tap out’, he’s like ‘yeah I did’, and Floyd is saying ‘I’m going to finish the job’, he should’ve said ‘shut your f***ing mouth or I’ll strangle you too’, – and then post that everywhere.

“And then all of a sudden, it would’ve been like f**k Floyd. It would’ve been me and Nate again. But he was Floyd’s b***h that night. He was Floyd’s employee that night. So look, f**k Nate. F**k Nick. F**k the Diaz brothers. And if you want to be down with the Diaz brothers, then f**k you too.”

He might yet appear at Wrestlemania

The Notorious said he turned down a leading role in the Predator reboot, mostly because of timings, but said he was still open to a WWE appearance.

“I’d love to go into WWE and have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. Conversations are still ongoing,” he said.

He wants McGregor Promotions to blood the next generation



It’s not the first time the 28-year-old has spoken about wanting to become partners with the UFC, through an “in association with”-type deal, but McGregor did clear up what something like that would look like.

“I could help the next generation grow and feed them into the UFC, and then also down the line use that as a negotiation tactic,” he said. “Eventually get to what I was planning – ‘in association with’ (the UFC).”

It stems from McGregor not seeing himself as an employee. And after all, if you’re bringing in over half of the UFC’s pay-per-view buys, you’re definitely in a strong position.

Dana White is not impressed

Ahead of the Manchester Q&A, McGregor took to Instagram…

“I’m so made!” he wrote. “Heading to do a Q and A in front of 5000 fans! You read that right. That’s more than UFC attendance tonight … F**k the UFC. F**k Floyd. F**k boxing. F**k the WWE. F**k Hollywood. And f**k you too pay me.”

UFC chief Dana White was obviously aware of McGregor’s comments, and told Fox 23: “You know how I feel about Conor, I’ve always showed him nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it will be an epic fall.”

McGregor definitely knows how to put on a show.