Everyone made the same comparison after Marcos Alonso's outrageous game at left-back for Chelsea

Chelsea went marching on without Diego Costa on Saturday, dispatching Leicester 3-0 away from home.

Costa is missing from the squad after being linked with a move to China, but it was another Spaniard who carried the Blues to the win over the Premier League champions.

📸 @marcosalonso03 celebrates netting his second goal in #LEICHE, the first time the defender has ever scored twice in a game pic.twitter.com/EgBUKDKiWC — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2017

That’s right, Marcos Alonso – formerly a bit-part player for Bolton and Sunderland – blasted in two goals to take control of the game before Pedro’s third.

3 - Marcos Alonso is only the third Chelsea defender to score a brace in the Premier League (also John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic). Adventure — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2017

Alonso was spectacular throughout and after a blinding performance from a left-back like that, everyone has been making the only logical comparison.

Alonso channelling his inner Roberto Carlos #CFC — ᒪ3ahpar 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@l3ahpar) January 14, 2017

Alonso has turned into Roberto Carlos, what is happening — Uber Chelsea FC (@UberCheIseaFC) January 14, 2017

When you went back in time and swapped Alonso with Roberto Carlos pic.twitter.com/uRLf58Fgjp — #CarefreeDaily 🌐 (@CarefreeDaily) January 14, 2017

That’s right – he’s Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos – obviously.

The 26-year-old’s goals were his first away from home in almost five years in the Premier League – and he nearly bagged a hat-trick too.

Alonso, on a hat trick, takes a dropping ball first time - and fires just wide of the opposite post. Having a great night. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) January 14, 2017

With confusion surrounding Costa it was inevitable Alonso’s performance would bring some jokes about the Chinese Super League of course.

BREAKING: Chelsea receive a £60m offer for Marcos Alonso from a Chinese side. — SPORF (@Sporf) January 14, 2017

Probably be a Chinese bid of £100 million for Alonso later tonight. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) January 14, 2017

After shielding his hidden identity as a cool goalscorer for so long, many started to hypothesise as to why Alonso has raised his game.

Aké has been back for a week and Alonso's already looking like a white Roberto Carlos. — Conteholic (@Conteholic) January 14, 2017

Naaaah unreal Nathan Aké was recalled only to unlock Alonso's full potential. — #CarefreeDaily 🌐 (@CarefreeDaily) January 14, 2017

Nathan Ake had his loan spell at Bournemouth cut short earlier this month to bring him back to Chelsea – and he may have acted as tough competition for Alonso.

If the Spaniard keeps his performances at the same level as against Leicester though, Ake may be keeping the bench pretty warm…