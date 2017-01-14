Home»Sport

Everyone made the same comparison after Marcos Alonso's outrageous game at left-back for Chelsea

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 08:32 pm

Chelsea went marching on without Diego Costa on Saturday, dispatching Leicester 3-0 away from home.

Costa is missing from the squad after being linked with a move to China, but it was another Spaniard who carried the Blues to the win over the Premier League champions.

That’s right, Marcos Alonso – formerly a bit-part player for Bolton and Sunderland – blasted in two goals to take control of the game before Pedro’s third.

Alonso was spectacular throughout and after a blinding performance from a left-back like that, everyone has been making the only logical comparison.

That’s right – he’s Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos – obviously.

The 26-year-old’s goals were his first away from home in almost five years in the Premier League – and he nearly bagged a hat-trick too.

With confusion surrounding Costa it was inevitable Alonso’s performance would bring some jokes about the Chinese Super League of course.

After shielding his hidden identity as a cool goalscorer for so long, many started to hypothesise as to why Alonso has raised his game.

Nathan Ake had his loan spell at Bournemouth cut short earlier this month to bring him back to Chelsea – and he may have acted as tough competition for Alonso.

If the Spaniard keeps his performances at the same level as against Leicester though, Ake may be keeping the bench pretty warm…

(Rui Vieira/AP)

