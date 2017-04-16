Home»Sport

Everyone loved Simon Zebo on the player mic for Munster's game with Ulster

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:58 pm

Simon Zebo was selected to be mic'd up in Munster's clash with Ulster yesterday and he did not disappoint.

The full-back helped his side to a 22-20 win over their Northern rivals but all anyone could take about was the player mic.

He's encouragement to young scrum half Angus Lloyd highlighted Zebo's growth as a leader in the team, while every got a chuckle out of his UFC comments following some handbags.

Social media was hoping it'd become a regular occurrence.

Excellent.

