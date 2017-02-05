Home»Sport

Everyone agreed Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal was worthy of winning AFCON 2017 for Cameroon

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 10:13 pm

Cameroon came from behind to win their first Africa Cup of Nations in 15 years, doing so thanks to a quite outrageous goal from substitute Vincent Aboubakar.

Egypt had gone ahead in the first half of the 2017 final thanks to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s finish, but the Indomitable Lions roared back in the second half, completing their victory in the 88th minute.

It was Aboubakar who brought a long ball down, lifted it over a defender, and volleyed the winner into the net in stunning fashion.

People were pretty excited.

Imagine scoring a goal that good to win a final.

Nicolas Nkoulou had equalised earlier with a header, and although the Pharaohs were favourites, Cameroon managed to win their fifth AFCON title.

What a way to win it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, AFCON 2017, Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon, Egypt, Football, Gabon, Vincent Aboubakar,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lidl Ladies National Football League round-up

It turns out February 5 is a day of football birthday royalty

Didier Drogba was absolutely baffled by Kurt Zouma's double six-pack in the Chelsea dressing room

Blessed are the pun makers: Everyone made the same joke when Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's winner


Today's Stories

Cork’s Aidan Walsh to bridge three-year gap

Mayo and Kerry must realise their No.1 priority

Laois propose alternative round-robin championship

Q&A - Mark Breheny:‘I still have some targets to fill in my career’

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 