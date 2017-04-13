Home»Sport

Europa League clash delayed by crowd disturbances in Lyon

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 08:45 pm

The build-up to Lyon's Europa League quarter-final meeting with Besiktas was marred by the throwing of projectiles and firecrackers that forced fans onto the Parc OL pitch on Thursday night.

Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands, causing an unexpected delay to the start of proceedings in France.

Alongside an image of supporters entering the field of play, Lyon posted a tweet reading: "Projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the tops of the stands have forced fans to take refuge on the pitch."

The match was expected to kick off at 2005 BST, but UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto tweeted that there would be a delay due to "crowd disturbances".

At 2016 BST, with no members of the public remaining on the playing surface, Lyon tweeted that a revised kick-off time would be announced "in several minutes".

Then at 2036 BST, Pinto tweeted: "Authorities at Stade de Lyon confirm @EuropaLeague match between @OL and @Besiktas can take place. Kick off expected soon."

