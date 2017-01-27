England rugby players will get paid a LOT more than our lads for a Six Nations win

The English rugby squad stand to share a jackpot of £3.5m (€4.1m) if they land the Grand Slam in the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

According to this morning's Daily Telegraph, the deal makes the Eddie Jones' men the best paid squad in world rugby.

25 January 2017; Ireland's Rory Best, left, and England's Dylan Hartley in attendance at the 2017 RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship Launch at The Hurlingham Club in London. Photo by Paul Harding/Sportsfile

The paper claims that the Irish squad would get €717,000 between them if Joe Schmidt's side are crowned winners for the third time in four years.

They say Ireland’s players do not receive match fees or match-win bonuses but have a bonus structure based on their final position in the Six Nations table.

The huge rise in the squad bonus for winning the Six Nations or Grand Slam has reportedly been financed by the England players agreeing to forego a squad bonus for wins in the autumn Test series.