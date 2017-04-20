Home»Sport

Eight-week suspension for Davy Fitzgerald

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 09:59 am

Wexford are strongly considering an appeal after manager Davy Fitzgerald was slapped with an 8-week ban by GAA disciplinary chiefs following last Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final against Tipperary at Nowlan Park, writes Jackie Cahill.

Team manager Fitzgerald has been handed a stiff penalty which will see him banned from the touchline for the Leinster SHC quarter-final against a round-robin qualifier at the end of May – and a possible provincial semi-final clash with Kilkenny on June 10.

Wexford were hopeful that Fitzgerald would receive just a one-match ban, which would have allowed him to patrol the touchline against the Cats, presuming the Slaneysiders win their opening game on May 27/28.

But Fitzgerald has been charged with an infraction in chapter 7 of the GAA’s Official Guide, dealing with enforcement of rules/arbitration and under the heading ‘misconduct at games by team officials.’

Category IIa covers ‘any type of physical interference with an opposing player or team official.’

Fitzgerald grabbed the headlines when he stormed onto the turf to remonstrate with referee Diarmuid Kirwan following Tipperary’s second goal and he clashed with Tipp players Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde before leaving the field of play.

Referee Diarmuid Kirwan made note of the episode in his written match report and in the GAA's Official Guide, the minimum suspension for an offence of Fitzgerald’s nature is an eight-week ban.

Tipperary have yet to reveal if any sanction has been handed down to Jason Forde – but the Silvermines player could miss out on Sunday’s Allianz League final against Galway through suspension.

In preparing what they believe is a watertight case against Fitzgerald, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee may also have hit Forde with a playing ban to cover all angles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS davy fitzgerald, football, leafure, semi-final, tipperary,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Judd Trump refuses to speak to the media after world championship exit

Anthony Joshua has eye on Tyson Fury as he prepares to fight Wladimir Klitschko

Jonathan Joseph earned Lions call with performances against Wales

Monaco claim Champions League semi-final spot with 6-3 aggregate win over Dortmund


Today's Stories

‘Conor Murray needs game time or he’s not on plane’, says Lions coach Warren Gatland

Non-Trier controversy: ‘If that’s the way they want you to ride horses, that’s the way you have to do it’

Alan Bennett: ‘I’d like to play next season. It’s too good a group at the moment to step out of it’

Leigh Halfpenny lucky to get the nod at Simon Zebo’s expense

Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in video games become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 