Eden Hazard's Diego Maradona-style goal against Arsenal demonstrated the difference in quality between the two sides

If Arsenal travelled to Chelsea with their title hopes hanging by a thread this weekend, Eden Hazard all but confirmed the Gunners’ exit from this year’s race.

With the Blues 1-0 up and Arsenal wilting, the Belgian set off on a mazy run, and ended it with a sublime finish to put a suitably emphatic end to the game as a contest.

That run and finish from #Hazard 👏🔥 The strength and composure to weave his way through the Arsenal defence like that. 2-0 #CheArs — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) February 4, 2017

Eden Hazard in the 53rd minute vs. Arsenal: Interception 👀 Take-on 🔥 Take-on 🔥 Take-on 🔥 Goal ⚽️ Coquelin on toast. pic.twitter.com/ob3QxjJGDo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 4, 2017

As good as the goal was, Francis Coquelin’s efforts to prevent Hazard’s course for goal were feeble, and Twitter recognised as much.

Coquelin attempt to stop Hazard for the goal mesmerising: like a home video of a man trying, and failing, to get inside a runaway golf buggy — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) February 4, 2017

Alternate angle of that Hazard goal pic.twitter.com/Xiqhnm4qNu — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) February 4, 2017

Coquelin left spinning, Koscielny beaten once, twice then ending up facing the wrong way. Not just a goal from Hazard, a humiliation. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) February 4, 2017

OK guys, I think we get it…

… just one more then.

Coquelin trying to tackle Hazard pic.twitter.com/pPQDChzvoE — Arsenal Tickets (@arsenal_tickets) February 4, 2017

Nobody in Arsene Wenger’s defence covered themselves in glory.

Arsenal's defenders when they saw Eden Hazard running at them: pic.twitter.com/uMVkIRZJag — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 4, 2017

Nice goal, huh Pep?

What a goal from Eden Hazard. pic.twitter.com/nC3ZQx6sq4 — Coral (@Coral) February 4, 2017

The result sends Chelsea 12 points clear of Arsenal, and sets Antonio Conte’s team up nicely for the remaining 14 games of the season.

HAZARD!! One v whole Arsenal team.. insane skill. Conte hugging the crowd, sun shining at The Bridge.. keep it coming. #CFC #CHEARS — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 4, 2017

No-one could catch Hazard – can anyone catch Chelsea?