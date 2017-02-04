Home»Sport

Eden Hazard's Diego Maradona-style goal against Arsenal demonstrated the difference in quality between the two sides

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 04:21 pm

If Arsenal travelled to Chelsea with their title hopes hanging by a thread this weekend, Eden Hazard all but confirmed the Gunners’ exit from this year’s race.

With the Blues 1-0 up and Arsenal wilting, the Belgian set off on a mazy run, and ended it with a sublime finish to put a suitably emphatic end to the game as a contest.

As good as the goal was, Francis Coquelin’s efforts to prevent Hazard’s course for goal were feeble, and Twitter recognised as much.

OK guys, I think we get it…

… just one more then.

Nobody in Arsene Wenger’s defence covered themselves in glory.

Nice goal, huh Pep?

The result sends Chelsea 12 points clear of Arsenal, and sets Antonio Conte’s team up nicely for the remaining 14 games of the season.

No-one could catch Hazard – can anyone catch Chelsea?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Arsenal, Chelsea, Eden Hazard, Football, Goal, Premier League, Stamford Bridge,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sergio Garcia leads after second round in dubai

An Aer Lingus flight announcement got Irish rugby fans singing on the way to Scotland

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

If Arsenal and Chelsea swapped form for the rest of the season, who would win the title?


Today's Stories

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

The moment where it all changed for Chelsea

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

Focus on today, not my future, Wenger tells players

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 