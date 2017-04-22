Home»Sport

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa out of Chelsea starting line-up to face Spurs

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 04:49 pm

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were surprisingly left out of Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

Antonio Conte raised eyebrows at Wembley by making five changes, with Costa and Hazard benched and bit-part players Nathan Ake and Michy Batshuayi coming in.

Marcos Alonso, Pedro and Thibaut Courtois were the others brought into the line-up to face a Tottenham side showing two alterations, with Kieran Trippier and Victor Wanyama replacing Kyle Walker and Ben Davies.

More to follow.

