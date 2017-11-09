Earls and McGrath injury doubts for first November Test against South Africa

Keith Earls and Jack McGrath have emerged as injury doubts for Ireland’s November Test against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Munster wing and Leinster prop are said to have picked up knocks while training.

The team were in training this morning ahead of the team announcement by Irish head coach Joe Schmidt at lunchtime.

On Tuesday, Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby provided an update on the squad.

Irish Rugby reported that Tommy O’Donnell had picked up a shoulder bump and was due to have a scan. Meanwhile, Dan Leavy had experienced some tightness in his hamstring but was not a major concern.

"It’s just about being sensible and earmarking players who may have potential weaknesses. If you know about things, at least you can prepare for that and not take any unnecessary risks," Easterby explained.

Connacht centre Bundee Aki is set to be handed his first cap, while 21 year old Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale could be earn his first home start.

This Saturday’s match at the Aviva marks the opening of this year’s November Test series and tickets for the clash against the Springboks sold out quickly.

Fans are hoping for another memorable November following last year’s historic win over the All Blacks at Soldier Field, Chicago.