Home»Sport

Earls and McGrath injury doubts for first November Test against South Africa

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 11:42 am

Keith Earls and Jack McGrath have emerged as injury doubts for Ireland’s November Test against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Munster wing and Leinster prop are said to have picked up knocks while training.

The team were in training this morning ahead of the team announcement by Irish head coach Joe Schmidt at lunchtime.

On Tuesday, Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby provided an update on the squad.

Irish Rugby reported that Tommy O’Donnell had picked up a shoulder bump and was due to have a scan. Meanwhile, Dan Leavy had experienced some tightness in his hamstring but was not a major concern.

"It’s just about being sensible and earmarking players who may have potential weaknesses. If you know about things, at least you can prepare for that and not take any unnecessary risks," Easterby explained.

Connacht centre Bundee Aki is set to be handed his first cap, while 21 year old Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale could be earn his first home start.

This Saturday’s match at the Aviva marks the opening of this year’s November Test series and tickets for the clash against the Springboks sold out quickly.

Fans are hoping for another memorable November following last year’s historic win over the All Blacks at Soldier Field, Chicago.


KEYWORDS

Irish RugbyKeith EarlsJack McGrathBundee AkiSpringboks

Related Articles

Ireland's RWC chairman writes letter to Rugby Council urging them to ignore evaluation report

Rory Best on Simon Zebo: ’He had to do what he felt was right for his family’

Ireland’s rugby league coach wary of PNG winger ahead of crunch World Cup clash

Too soon to say if Sean O’Brien and Rob Kearney will feature for Leinster - coach

More in this Section

Paul McShane has scored a thunderbolt in Ireland training

UN agency ends potential Qatar investigation after migrant-worker reforms

'It'll be Christmas by the beach': Cora Staunton looking forward to Aussie adventure after another club title

Kerry deny Pat Spillane's claims over Colm Cooper cash


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

IRFU CEO Philip Browne leads Rugby World Cup 2023 counter-attack

Australians aggression could end International Rules series

The no-fuss genius of Christian Eriksen - the 'new Laudrup'

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »