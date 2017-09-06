Home»Sport

EA Sports revealed some Fifa 18 stats, but first asked the players to rate themselves

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 07:02 pm

EA Sports’ Fifa ratings have become a modern source of contention among players at the top level of football.

So before they unveiled some crucial numbers behind the 2018 version of the game, EA Sports asked some of the world’s best what they thought their rating should be.

It’s safe to say not all of them will be pleased.

First off, players such as Arjen Robben and Dele Alli were asked to read comments made in their direction.

And while most of them were mean, they couldn’t give Cristiano Ronaldo a harsh one, could they?

Cristiano Ronaldo reads someone's opinion of him

(EA SPORTS FIFA/YouTube)

When it came down to the player ratings, there was a real mix of approaches.

Paris St Germain forward Angel Di Maria, perhaps jokingly, guessed 93, but received an 84, while Tottenham’s Alli went for 85 or 86, but “nowhere lower though” – his 84 might sting.

Fifa 18 player ratings

(EA SPORTS FIFA/YouTube)

Meanwhile Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s guess of 90 was one shy of the 91 he was given, and his team mate Robben got his rating spot on: 88.

Fifa 18 player ratings

(EA SPORTS FIFA/YouTube)

As for Ronaldo? It looks like all will be revealed… just not yet.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Sci-Tech, Fifa 18, UK, Cristiano Ronaldo, EA Sports, Fifa 18, football, ratings, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Carl Frampton confirms new trainer following Barry McGuigan split

Rafa Benitez hopes to be in Newcastle dugout against Swansea after undergoing surgery

Alexis Sanchez could cost Arsenal around £140million - Arsene Wenger

Tyrone star Justin McMahon retires from inter-county football


Today's Stories

A tale of two O’Neills: North rise to the occasion as Republic slump

Justin Thomas hungry for more after fifth success

Cian O’Connor: Let’s aim for medals

Niall Burke maturity earns reward

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 