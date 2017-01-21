Home»Sport

Dustin Johnson surges into contention at Abu Dhabi championship

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:43 am

US Open champion Dustin Johnson surged into contention to win his first regular European Tour event on day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Johnson faced a battle to make the halfway cut after labouring to an opening 72, but responded with a 68 in the second round and carried on where he left off on Saturday.

The world number three birdied the first, third and sixth before adding an eagle on the eighth - surprisingly his first under-par score on any of the par fives at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Johnson's momentum stalled with a run of six straight pars before a hat-trick of birdies from the 15th gave the 32-year-old a superb 64, equalling the lowest score of the week.

"I played a little bit better today," Johnson said with typical understatement. "The biggest difference was I drove it better, I hit a lot more fairways today and holed a few putts.

"I'm still yet to birdie a par five but I did make an eagle on eight, chipped one in. It was a really solid round."

At 12 under par, Johnson was just one shot behind three-time champion Martin Kaymer, the overnight leader recovering from a bogey on the fourth with birdies on the fifth and eighth.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Sweden's Peter Hanson were all on 11 under, with England's Tommy Fleetwood among a group of seven players a shot further back.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dustin johnson, golf,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cullen says Sexton not likely to miss any chunk of Six Nations

Robert Lewandowski showcases sensational control to score stoppage time winner

Johnny Sexton suffers calf injury as Six Nations looms

60-second report on Leinster’s draw in Castres


Today's Stories

Hugo McNeill: ‘We’re part of a 70 million worldwide family of Irish people’

Ian Lynam standing up to protect sport’s integrity

Paul Dunne keeping up the pressure

Leinster get the job done, but Johnny Sexton suffers fresh injury blow

Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 