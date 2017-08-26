Home»Sport

Dustin Johnson. Jordan Speith and Rickie Fowler in shape of Northern Trust lead

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 08:23 am

Three of the world's top players sit at the top of the Northern Trust leaderboard at the halfway mark.

World number one Dustin Johnson, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler all sit on six under along with Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.

Spieth was in imperious form, shooting through the pack with a five-under-par 65, which contained seven birdies, including five in a row on the back nine.

Vegas also shot a blemish-free 65 to move up 19 places, while Fowler carded a 66 and Johnson, who was one shot off the overnight lead, went round in 69.

Matt Kuchar, runner-up at the Open, shot the round of the day with a seven-under-par 64, made all the better by the fact he was two over for his round after seven holes.

The American fired six birdies on the back nine to get to five under overall.

Bubba Watson is also on five under while England's Justin Rose, Spaniard Jon Rahm and first-round leader Russell Henley are all on four under.

It was a better day for Rory McIlroy, who opened with a three-over-par 73 on Thursday. The Northern Irishman sank three birdies and a bogey in his 68, which saw him make the cut by a single shot on one over.

Jordan Speith.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Davy Russell gets caution after Tramore incident

Pep Guardiola: Teams who always have 65-70% possession always have the player sent off

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record at Spa-Francorchamps


Today's Stories

Where will Kerry's improvement come from?

John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone

Youngster David Kitt has chance to emulate Rory McIlroy’s heroics

Will Gavin unleash the ‘whirlwind’ on Red Hands?

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 