Home»Sport

Dunphy suggests Martin O’Neill no longer man for job as bookmakers slash odds on departure

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 09:26 pm

Controversial pundit Eamon Dunphy has suggested Martin O’Neill’s tactics in yesterday’s defeat to Denmark prove that he is no longer the man for the job.

In hard hitting comments that are sure to divide Irish fans the former Millwall player suggested that while O’Neill had proved himself a ’formidable manger’ the question was whether or not he remained a good manager.

"The evidence is that he isn’t", Dunphy said on 2fm’s Game On.

"The two on one at the corner-kick (for Denmark’s first goal) was unforgivable.

"Taking off two holding players at half-time and put on Aiden McGeady and Wes Hoolahan... Why was David Meyler taken off?

"He’s making too many errors.

Dunphy, a long time advocate of Wes Hoolahan, suggested not starting the Norwich player was another mistake.

"Wes Hoolahan became a big cause but look at the symbolism of last night.

"He didn’t start him. He didn’t start him on Saturday night.

He went on : "If we had had him on the pitch when we were 1-0 up, we wouldn’t have lost control of the game as easily as we did because we would have had the ball more.

"You have to have the ball. Martin O’Neill clearly doesn’t see that as a priority and he’s wrong."

Meanwhile Martin O’Neill is now odds-on with the bookmakers to leave his job before Christmas.

Ladbrokes have odds of 3/4 that he will leave the job before Christmas, with his assistant manager Roy Keane 2/5 to follow suit.


KEYWORDS

Martin ONeillEamon DunphyIrelandSoccer

Related Articles

The Irish dream is over but here’s five minnows you can get behind at Russia 2018

How the Ireland squad could change following World Cup exit

Five key talking points after Ireland's World Cup dream ends

Some criticism of Ireland players 'bang out of order', says James McClean

More in this Section

Italy coach sacked after failure to qualify for World Cup

Bradley Wiggins hits out at anti-doping body for putting him through 'a living hell'

South Africa angry after Rugby World Cup awarded to France

Dublin midfielder Denis Bastick retires from inter-county football


Today's Stories

Springboks’ demise a sign of World Rugby’s deeper malaise

Irish dreams crumble in face of Danish onslaught

Springboks’ demise a sign of World Rugby’s deeper malaise

Tracey Kennedy’s historic Cork appointment confirmed

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »