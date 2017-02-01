Dundalk signing ‘hopes to enjoy football again’ after move from Celtic

Dundalk have announced the signing of Michael Duffy from Celtic on a permanent deal.

The winger made the move to Glasgow from his hometown club Derry City in February 2015, but only played during loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Dundee.

Duffy will leave for Spain this evening to join up with the squad at their pre-season training camp.

Michael Duffy in action for Derry City.

“I’m buzzing to join Dundalk. I’m just happy now that it has finally got done,” Duffy told dundalkfc.com.

“I enjoyed my two years in Scotland. I have some good memories of it; I played in some big games and made a good lot of friends. It just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but I still enjoyed it

“I’ve seen how well Stephen and Dundalk have been doing over the past few years. Speaking to him and listening to his plans with me, I really wanted to come here. I followed Dundalk and watched all their games in Europe and saw how well they were doing. They were very unlucky not to qualify from the group stages, so I’m hoping they can go on the same run again this year.

“Personally, I’m just hoping to get back to playing week in, week out and enjoying football again. I want to get back to scoring goals and have a good season, and hope that Dundalk have a successful season.”