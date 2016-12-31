Home»Sport

Duncan Weir kicks Edinburgh to success against Zebre

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 01:15 pm

Duncan Weir excelled with the boot as Edinburgh snapped a three-game losing streak in the Guinness PRO12 by triumphing 24-19 at Zebre today.

Scotland international Weir converted the first of his four successful penalties in the 14th minute before Zebre took the lead with a Tommaso Boni try that Carlo Canna converted.

Before the half-hour mark Weir had closed the gap with another penalty and heading into the break Chris Dean restored Edinburgh's advantage with a score in the corner that Weir converted from wide.

Will Helu won a footrace to extend the Scots' lead when play resumed in Parma, although Weir missed the conversion, and Zebre's response was to grab a try through Canna in the 61st minute.

The Benevento-born stand-off failed to add the extras, however, and back-to-back penalties from Weir gave Edinburgh a 12-point cushion heading into the final five minutes.

South African number eight Dries van Schalkwyk made it a nervous finale with his last-gasp try, converted by Canna, but Zebre had fallen short of recording a first home win of the season.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ross Barkley denies Hull victory by heading home late equaliser

Michael van Gerwen powers through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

Valencia seek another new manager after Cesare Prandelli quits

Gary Anderson still on track to defend World Darts Championship title


Today's Stories

Muhammad Ali was the ‘most beautiful creature on the planet’

The Kieran Shannon Interview: Kevin McManamon gets in tune

James O’Brien: ‘Very often when I’m calling the notes, I’m calling them blind’

Rassie Erasmus makes 11 changes

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 