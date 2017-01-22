Dublin set up O'Byrne Cup final clash with Louth and the rest of today's GAA action

It's another busy Sunday of pre-season football and hurling action.

Dublin are through to the O'Byrne Cup final after they beat Kildare by 0-16 to 2-08 in Newbridge.

They'll face Louth in the decider after they defeated local rivals Meath by 1-14 to 0-10 at Pairc Tailteann.

The line-out for the Dr McKenna Cup final is also complete, holders Tyrone booked their place with a 0-14 to 0-12 win over Fermanagh in Clones.

Derry also progressed after they beat Monaghan by 2-12 to 1-13 in their semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Roscommon booked their place in the Connacht FBD League final despite losing to Mayo by 4-11 to 2-16 in Kiltoom.

Kilkenny are through to the Walsh Cup semi-finals after they comfortably beat Westmeath by 4-18 to 0-18 in Mullingar. Galway also sealed a semi-final date with a 1-19 to 0-16 win over Laois in Rathowney. Limerick claimed three wins out of four in the Munster League as they beat Kerry by 4-28 to 0-16 at the Gaelic Grounds.