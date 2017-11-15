Dublin midfielder Denis Bastick retires from inter-county football

Denis Bastick has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The midfielder had to wait until 2009 for his Championship debut, but since then he helped Dublin win five All-Ireland titles.

The Templeogue Synge Street also won 11 Leinster titles and 4 National Leagues.

In other Dublin GAA news, it was confirmed that former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham will be part of Pat Gilroy's backroom team with the Dublin hurlers.

He wil be joined by Mickey Whelan and Paddy O'Donoghue.

The latter pair both served as selectors under Gilroy when he was in charge of the Dublin footballers.

Danny Sutcliffe - who has opted out of the Dublin panel for the past two years - is among the 26-man panel confirmed for the Fenway Classic.