Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire at Dalymount Park overnight

Bohemians are counting the cost of a fire Dalymount Park.

Three Dublin Fire Brigade pumps were required to contain the blaze, which broke out last night.

This was the scene that greeted us late last night. Always be thankful for our neighbours in @DubFireBrigade. 🔴⚫🚒 pic.twitter.com/SP0Ye4RVh5 — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) November 10, 2017

The damage was limited to a club office and shop. No one was in the premises at the time.

Following the incident, Bohemians tweeted their gratitude to the fire brigade for their hard work in putting out the fire and minimising the damage caused.